At Issue: Aug. 27 — New chief justice appointed, 1-on-1 with Gov. Walz at the State Fair

Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea’s decision to step down in October set two big changes in motion.

Gov. Tim Walz appointed Associate Justice Natalie Hudson to be the next chief justice — the first time in state history a Black woman will be in that role. He also appointed a former member of his administration, Karl Procaccini, as a new associate justice despite having no experience as a judge. Procaccini served as Walz’s legal counsel and deputy chief of staff.

The Minnesota State Fair kicked off this week, and as is tradition, many of the state’s top politicians paid a visit to the fairgrounds to get up close and personal with their constituents. KSTP Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser caught up with Gov. Walz on Friday to talk about what’s next for the Southwest Light Rail project and the 2024 legislative session.

Plus, former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie died at age 99 last week. We take a look at his legacy, most notably for his role in what’s become as the “Minnesota Massacre” of 1978.

And later, our political analysts discuss the governor’s Supreme Court appointments and the controversy over a new law that’s causing some law enforcement agencies to withdraw school resource officers.