AT ISSUE: April 16, 2023 — Public safety spending, flood plans; 1-on-1 with Rep. Finke; Tomassoni’s lasting impact

In this week’s edition of At Issue, lawmakers discuss public safety spending and flood season plans.

Then, Rep. Leigh Finke sits down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Reporter Eric Chaloux for a one-on-one interview.

Watch political analysis of lawmakers’ public safety plans and the closely watched recreational marijuana bill that is making its way through the Legislature.

Finally, a look at the late Sen. David Tomassoni’s lasting impact nearly eight months after his death.