Former Apple Valley state champ basketball coach Zach Goring now enjoying being an official

Zach Goring won three state titles in his 11-years as Apple Valley varsity basketball coach. With future NBA players such as Tyus Jones, Tre Jones and Gary Trent Jr. coming through the program, Goring led the Eagles to five state tournament trips.

Quite simply, he’s one of the most accomplished coaches in Minnesota boys high school basketball history.

After retiring in 2020 to be able to attend the games of his son and daughter, Goring is now back heavily involved. But instead of coaching again, he’s now a referee.

Goring isn’t certified to officiate varsity games, but that’s okay. By working middle school and junior varsity games, a) he can pick his schedule, and b) is free at night. So, that allows the best of both worlds: Having the time to watch his kids play and continuing his passion for being hands-on in the sport.

Goring, 47, played in college at St. Cloud St. He helps operate a landscaping business, which is plenty busy spring through fall. But with free time during the winter, officiating helps the fill the void that left with retiring from coaching.

Goring first officiated games November 2022.