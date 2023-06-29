Gophers football recruiting target Wyatt Gilmore explains why he chose Oklahoma

nbsp;

Wyatt Gilmore, a 4-star defensive lineman from Rogers high school, announced his commitment to Oklahoma. He gave the Sooners his word on his visit to Norman, OK earlier this month.

Gilmore also had the Gophers, Kansas State, Oregon, and Miami (FL) in his final five.

KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Gilmore on Thursday about why he chose Oklahoma, how he’ll fit in the Sooners defense, and how hard it was to tell the home state Gophers no.

Oklahoma is moving to the SEC in 2024, and Gilmore noted that his first college game will be at Alabama.

Gilmore is expected to be an edge rusher for the Sooners. At Rogers, he’s played on the defensive line, at linebacker, and helped out on offense as a tight end.

The Gophers pushed hard for Gilmore, and still hope to land Irondale offensive lineman Emerson Mandell, who is currently uncommitted.

The Gophers have commitments from the other top in-state Class of 2024 players Esko safety Koi Perich, Detroit Lakes linebacker Mason Carrier, Prior Lake defensive lineman Jide Abasiri, Eden Prairie defensive lineman Mo Saine, Hill-Murray athlete Simon Seidl, Mankato West wide receiver Jalen Smith and Chanhassen edge rusher Sam Macy.