Wolves to play Spurs, Grizzlies next week after falling out of in-season tourney

Despite losing just one of their four games in the NBA’s new in-season tournament, the Minnesota Timberwolves didn’t advance to the knockout stage.

Since they aren’t in the tourney any longer, their two open game slots for next week have now been set.

The Timberwolves will host San Antonio on Dec. 6 and then play at Memphis on Dec. 8, the NBA says. Those are the two worst teams in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, after a thrilling win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, the Timberwolves still have the top record in the conference and the second-best record in the entire league, behind only the Boston Celtics, and the Wolves beat Boston earlier this season.

Minnesota is back in action Thursday night when Utah comes to town.