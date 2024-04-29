Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns a finalist for NBA’s social justice award

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has been key in the team’s success all season, but he’s also being noticed for his off-the-court work.

Monday, Towns was named a finalist for the NBA”s 2023-24 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award, which is given annually to a player for work in pursuing social justice and upholding the league’s values of equality, respect and inclusion.

Starting in late 2022 or early 2023, Towns was a strong advocate of the state’s “Restore the Vote” bill to allow felons who’ve completed their periods of incarceration to vote. That bill was ultimately passed by state lawmakers and signed into law last summer, but Towns participated in many community meeting and conversations in support of the measure.

He also used his platform to highlight other social justice and equity issues, including as a producer for the documentary “Forgiving Johnny” and through funding for Ava DuVernay’s film “Origin.”

“I am incredibly humbled to be named a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion finalist,” Towns said. “Being an advocate for equality and using my platform to advance causes closest to my heart and supporting those most marginalized is very important to me.”

Towns joins Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, Clippers guard Russell Westbrook, Thunder guard Lindy Waters III and Heat center Bam Adebayo as finalists for this year’s award. He was also a finalist for the award in 2022.

The winner will be announced next month and receive $100,000 for their cause.