Wolves star Anthony Edwards gets weekly conference honor

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won six straight games, and star guard Anthony Edwards is a big reason for that.

Monday, Edwards was named the Western Conference Player of the Week, which included the last four Wolves wins.

In those four games, Edwards averaged 31.3 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field, plus 6.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2 steals per game.

As of Monday, he ranked 10th in the NBA in scoring for the season, at 28.4 points per game, which also marks the highest point total for a Timberwolves player through the team’s first nine games of a season.

Minnesota is back in action Tuesday at Golden State as part of the league’s new in-season tournament.