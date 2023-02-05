Wolves’ Rivers suspended 3 games; Magic’s Bamba 4 games for melee

The NBA handed Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba a four-game suspension without pay and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers was suspended three games without pay for their roles in an on-court fracas Friday night at Target Center.

Magic guard, and Minnehaha Academy graduate, Jalen Suggs was also suspended one game without pay for escalating the altercation by grabbing Rivers around the neck and pulling him to the court. In addition, Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels was fined $20,000 for pushing Bamba in the back.

Bamba, Rivers, Suggs, McDaniels, and Wolves forward Taurean Prince were all ejected from the game Friday night.

Rivers will begin serving his three-game suspension on Sunday when the Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets at Target Center.