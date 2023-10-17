Timberwolves won’t play top players in Tuesday’s preseason game

The Timberwolves continue preparations for the season opener Oct. 25 at Toronto.

Minnesota will look to remain perfect tonight in the preseason when they face Israel’s Maccabi Ra’anana at Target Center. Head coach Chris Finch told us Monday that he won’t play his top guys Tuesday night. He wants to give the bottom of the roster a chance to prove themselves.

***Click the video box above to watch Finch and PF Naz Reid meet with reporters Monday***

The Wolves beat the Knicks 121-112 in New York on Saturday to run their preseason record to 3-0. Reid had 22 points in that one and both Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each had 17 points.