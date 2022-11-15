Wolves practice, Nov. 15: Towns and Russell interviews ahead of game Wednesday vs. Orlando
Fresh off Sunday’s win in Cleveland, the Wolves gathered for practice Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Square in downtown Minneapolis. KSTP Sports was there and spoke with forward Karl-Anthony Towns and guard D’Angelo Russell. Tuesday is Towns’ 27th birthday.
***Click the video box above to watch Russell and Towns meet with reporters***
Backup center Naz Reid was back at practice Tuesday after missing three games with an illness. He’s expected to play Wednesday in Orlando.
The Wolves are 6-8, tied for 10th place in the West.