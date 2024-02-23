Wolves guard Mike Conley Jr.: ‘Organizations like this you don’t want to pass up on’

Just prior to putting pen to paper on a 2-year contract extension, Wolves point guard Mike Conley Jr. met with reporters. The deal became official Friday morning.

Conley Jr., 36, is in the midst of his 17th season in the NBA, second with the Timberwolves, seeing action in 50 games (all starts), averaging 10.6 points on 44.4% shooting, including a career-best 44.2% from deep, 2.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 28.9 minutes per game. Conley has a career-high 6.08 assist-to-turnover ratio, ranking second in the NBA.

Conley Jr. came to the Wolves via trade with Utah last February.

The Wolves host Milwaukee Friday night, the start of a 7-game homestand.

With 27-games to go in the regular season, the Wolves are trying to hold onto the 1-seed in the West. They have a 1-game lead over Oklahoma City. 17 of the Wolves’ final 27-games are at home.