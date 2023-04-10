Wolves’ McDaniels out indefinitely with broken hand

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that forward Jaden McDaniels is out indefinitely after suffering a broken hand on Sunday.

McDaniels punched a wall at Target Center in frustration after getting in foul trouble against the Pelicans. X-Rays showed fractures of his third and fourth metacarpals in his right hand which has been placed in a cast.

Besides being an elite defender, McDaniels averaged a career high 12.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season.

The Timberwolves are on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in an NBA Play-In game. A win would advance them to the NBA Playoffs. If the Timberwolves lose, they’d have another chance to reach the playoffs in a home game Friday night at Target Center.