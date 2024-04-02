Wolves’ Gobert surprises 5th grade basketball team

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert enjoyed the team’s off day by surprising the East Ridge 5th grade girls basketball team as they practiced at Mayo Clinic Square Monday night in Minneapolis.

Gobert and Rudy’s Kids Foundation will be providing tickets to a Lynx game for the entire team sometime during the 2024 season. The kids also got to run some drills with the 3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

