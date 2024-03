Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $100,000 for directing an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official, and publicly criticizing the officiating, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

The gesture took place during the Timberwolves 113-104 overtime loss in Cleveland on Friday night.

Listen it was dumb, but Rudy Gobert getting a T for making the money gesture is hilarious pic.twitter.com/tHuff6CxZa — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 9, 2024 The Timberwolves visit the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. CST.