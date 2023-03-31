Wolves’ Gobert, Finch fined for publicly criticizing referees

Two members of the Minnesota Timberwolves were fined by the NBA Friday for comments they made after Wednesday night’s loss in Phoenix.

Center Rudy Gobert and head coach Chris Finch were fined for publicly criticizing the referees Wednesday, the league says.

Gobert’s fine was $25,000 while Finch will pay $15,000.

The Timberwolves lost to Phoenix 107-100 on Wednesday.

Minnesota is back in action Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.