Wolves G League affiliate adds Edina native Gabe Kalscheur

As the Minnesota Timberwolves enjoy the rest of the NBA All-Star break, the G League affiliate Iowa Wolves have added a player familiar to many local basketball fans.

The club announced Monday that Gabe Kalscheur is joining the Iowa Wolves from the available player pool.

The Edina native, who played for three seasons at the University of Minnesota before transferring to Iowa State, appeared in 18 games for Capital City Go-Go this season, averaging 2.9 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.

He’s expected to suit up for Iowa on Friday.

The Timberwolves will also resume play on Friday when Milwaukee comes to town.