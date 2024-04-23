Wolves expect different effort from Suns in Game 2

After putting it in cruise control on the way to a 25-point win in Game 1 of their first round playoff series against Phoenix, the Timberwolves are steeling themselves to prepare for “bounceback game energy” in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Click the video box on this page to watch Tuesday’s shootaround interviews with Timberwolves players Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Saturday’s win was just the third Game 1 win for the Timberwolves in 14 all-time tries (3-11). Tuesday, they seek their first 2-0 lead in any series since winning the first two games against Denver in 2003-2004, which was also the last season the Wolves had home court advantage in any postseason series.

That first round series against Denver in 2004 stands as the only time the Wolves have ever lead a series 2-0. they went on to beat the Nuggets four games to one on their way to the Western Conference Finals.