Wolves’ Chris Finch named Western Conference Coach of the Month

The hot start to the season for the Minnesota Timberwolves is getting their head coach a little recognition.

Monday, the league announced Chris Finch as the Western Conference’s Coach of the Month for the end of October and all of November.

It’s the first time Finch has won the monthly honor, and he’s now the third Wolves coach to receive the award, joining Kevin McHale and Flip Saunders, who won it four times.

Finch has led Minnesota to a 14-4 start, which is Minnesota’s best 18-game start to a season in franchise history. The club’s 13 wins in November is also the most in a single month in team history, and that monthly winning percentage (.867) is the best in a single month ever for any Minnesota-based NBA, MLB or NHL team. The Timberwolves are also 9-1 at Target Center, tied with 2001-02 as the best 10-game home start in team history.

Additionally, the team has the NBA’s top defense, holding opponents to the lowest field goal percentage in the whole league and keeping their foes at 40% shooting or worse 10 times this season, the most in the league, which is also the second-most such games through the first 18 games of a season in the last 20 years, topped only by the 2013-14 Indiana squad.

Orlando’s Jamahl Mosley was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month.

The Timberwolves are back in action Wednesday against San Antonio.