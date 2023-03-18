Wisconsin beats Gophers 3-2 in overtime at Women’s Frozen Four

Duluth (MN) – WCHA freshman of the year Caroline Harvey scored a game-winner with 3:13 left in overtime to send Wisconsin to the national title game.

The Badgers trailed early after Minnesota’s Taylor Heise scored in the opening 3:23 of the game to become the first player in the country to reach 30 goals this season. Later Minnesota thought it went ahead by two, but a goal was waived off for a high stick.

Neither team would score again until Wisconsin freshman Laila Edwards and fifth-year senior Sophie Shirley found the back of the net 53 seconds apart in the third for a 2-1 lead. Edwards took a faceoff win to the net and got it around Skylar Vetter to tie the game with 13:28 to play. Shirley scored her 12th goal of the season off a 2-on-1 pass from Maddi Wheeler.

Minnesota emptied its net for an extra attacker in the closing seconds of regulation and Grace Zumwinkle scored a game-tying goal with 1:11 left.

It was the sixth and final meeting between Wisconsin and Minnesota (30-6-3) this season — with the Badgers going 3-1-2.

