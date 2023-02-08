Winter’s 32 points leads No. 2 Lakeville North in win over No. 8 Lakeville South

Nolan Winter scored 32 points and led No. 2 Lakeville North to a 81-60 win against cross-town rival No. 8 Lakeville South Tuesday night.

In the win, Winter, a Wisconsin commit, surpassed 1,000 career points.

Click the video box above to view extended highlights from the game

With the win, North improved to 16-2 overall. The Panthers will host Farmington Friday night.

South has now lost two straight games and dropped to 12-6 overall. The Cougars will host Chanhassen Thursday night.