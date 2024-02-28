Williams Arena sold out for Gophers game Wednesday vs. Caitlin Clark and Iowa

Gophers host Caitlin Clark and Iowa on Wednesday night

Williams Arena will be packed Wednesday night as the Gophers play Iowa and its star guard Caitlin Clark.

The game is a sellout as fans flock to see Iowa’s record-setting star in the teams’ penultimate game of the regular season.

Checking @StubHub, @Ticket_IQ & @SeatGeek:



Average get-in (w/fees) for a pair of tix to tonight's #Gophers / Iowa WBB game is $110/per.



Avg for best lower-level unobstructed is $200.



But, still appears a lower level *season* ticket can be bought via Gopher Athletics for $160. pic.twitter.com/uDZ1KiOIWu — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) February 28, 2024

Earlier this month, Clark broke the NCAA career scoring record in women’s basketball and has since extended her record to 3,617 points, putting her 33 points away from her next milestone — breaking Lynette Woodard’s major college scoring record. Woodard’s record dates back to 1977-81, before the NCAA took over women’s sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women.

Pearl Moore of Francis Marion has the overall women’s record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 of her points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

The men’s NCAA Division I record is held by Pete Maravich, who finished his career with 3,667 points — 50 more than Clark currently has. Maravich did it with no 3-point line and in only three seasons (1967-70); freshmen at that point weren’t allowed to play on varsity teams.

Wednesday night’s game – the final Minnesota home game of the regular season – is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Clark scored 35 points in the team’s first meeting of the season, back on Dec. 30.

Minnesota will then finish up its regular season slate with an afternoon matchup on Sunday at Penn State before the sold-out Big Ten Tournament, which will take place at Target Center in Minneapolis, next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.