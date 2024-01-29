Catching up with Eden Prairie native and pro race car competitor William Sawalich

Here’s all you need to know about 17-year-old Eden Prairie native and pro race car driver William Sawalich: He’s part of the legendary Joe Gibbs Racing team.

Sawalich will race for Gibbs Racing in all but six ARCA Menards Series (national) races in 2024 — he is not yet old enough to run the full schedule. Yes, you read that right. Already a champion driver, but has to turn 18 before being able to race the full schedule.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson recently caught up with Sawalich from his home base in North Carolina.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Sawalich***

Sawalich will make his first starts of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign at Bristol Motor Speedway (March 16) and Martinsville Speedway (April 5).

In our conversation, Sawalich touched on having the necessary skill-set to race both cars and trucks.

Part of the ARCA Series, driving the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Sawalich won four of eight races. That put him on his way to the ARCA Menards Series East championship and the ARCA Menards Series East Bounty Rookie of the Year Award.

Bottom-line: Sawalich is already one of the most accomplished racers to come out of Minnesota, and his future is incredibly bright.