Twins INF/OF Willi Castro feels like he’s found long-term home

A case can be made that utility player Willi Castro has been the Twins’ most valuable player this year. He’s played six different positions, and has an on-base percentage of .347 and an OPS of .756.

Castro can play all three outfield positions, plus second and third base, and shortstop. Heck, if he had to play first base, he could too.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Castro in the clubhouse this week.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Castro***

The Twins signed Castro prior to the 2023 season to a minor league contract. In other words, he was a long-shot to even make the roster. But all he’s done through all of 2023 and now the first chunk of 2024 is provide incredible value.

Castro noted that he feels like he’s found a long-term home. He loves being with the Twins.