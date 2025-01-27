Willi Castro aware of trade rumors, hopeful to remain with Twins

As our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson reported earlier this month, Twins utility player Willi Castro agreed to a 2025 contract worth $6.4M. But will he earn that money with Minnesota, or with another franchise?

Without a permanent position, and the Twins looking to create payroll flexibility, his name has come up this winter in trade talks. But as of TwinsFest weekend, nothing appeared close to happening, which makes Castro happy.

We spoke with Castro at the recent Diamond Awards and he made it clear that he wants to remain a Twin.

In 2024, Castro made his first career All-Star team, was a Gold Glove finalist at the utility spot, and became the first player in MLB history to make at least 25 appearances at five different positions in one season. He led the Twins in games played, plate appearances, hits, and runs. That resulted in him winning the team MVP award.