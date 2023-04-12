Wild’s Hartman suspended for final regular-season game; Walker, Swaney recalled

The Minnesota Wild will be without forward Ryan Hartman for the team’s final regular-season game.

The league announced Wednesday that Hartman’s one-game suspension is for interference against Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers during Tuesday night’s game.

It happened at the 11:28 mark of the third period and led to a minor penalty against Hartman.

Because of the suspension, he’ll also forfeit nearly $9,200.

Also Wednesday, Minnesota call up forward Nick Swaney and Sammy Walker from the Iowa Wild.

Swaney, 25, has recorded 28 points (16-12=28) for Iowa this season. He was chosen by Minnesota in the seventh round (209th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft but has yet to appear for Minnesota in an NHL game.

Walker, 23, has tallied 46 points (26-20=46) for Iowa this year and made his NHL debut back on Dec. 10. He scored his first NHL goal on Dec. 27.

Minnesota’s final game before the playoffs will be at Nashville on Thursday night.