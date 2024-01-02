Wild’s Hartman fined for high-sticking

A Minnesota Wild forward has been fined for high-sticking in a game over the weekend but won’t miss any time.

The NHL announced Ryan Hartman’s fine, totaling $4,427.08, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for an incident in Sunday’s game against Winnipeg.

It happened at the 1:51 mark of the first period when Hartman’s stick hit Jets forward Cole Perfetti.

The money from the fine goes into the league’s players’ emergency assistance fund.

The Wild are back in action Tuesday night against Calgary.