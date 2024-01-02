Wild’s Hartman fined for high-sticking

Josh Skluzacek KSTP
Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman, left, battles with Winnipeg Jets center Cole Perfetti, right, in front of the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bailey Hillesheim)

A Minnesota Wild forward has been fined for high-sticking in a game over the weekend but won’t miss any time.

The NHL announced Ryan Hartman’s fine, totaling $4,427.08, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for an incident in Sunday’s game against Winnipeg.

It happened at the 1:51 mark of the first period when Hartman’s stick hit Jets forward Cole Perfetti.

The money from the fine goes into the league’s players’ emergency assistance fund.

The Wild are back in action Tuesday night against Calgary.