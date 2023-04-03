Wild ready for rematch vs. Golden Knights

Wild coach Dean Evason shared that star Kirill Kaprizov skated Monday morning and has been begging trainers to get back on the ice. Kaprizov has been out four weeks with a lower-body injury. The playoffs start in two weeks, with hope that Kaprizov can be back for Game 1, or even the last game of the regular season.

Evason also discussed how the Wild slipped in their last game with Las Vegas and how adjustments had been made this morning to be ready for the rematch with Vegas tonight.

Marcus Foligno, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Jon Merrill also spoke with KSTP Sports about Mason Shaw’s injury, Kaprizov skating, and getting back to playing Minnesota Wild hockey tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild have six games left in the regular season and can officially clinch a playoff berth with a win Monday night. They are still jockeying for the Central Division title and a top-2 seed in the West.