Wild star Kirill Kaprizov likely out 3-4 weeks

The Minnesota Wild will likely be without its star winger for multiple weeks, the team said Thursday.

A day after Wild leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov was brought to ice by Winnipeg defenseman Logan Stanley, the team said Kaprizov will be out for a few weeks.

#mnwild Injury Update: Kirill Kaprizov is expected to miss three to four weeks with a lower-body injury. pic.twitter.com/DnHw6jit8F — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) March 9, 2023

That means the Wild will likely play at least the next 10-13 games without their star, and only 17 games remained in the regular season as of Thursday.

Entering Thursday, Minnesota was tied with Dallas for first in the Central Division, although the Wild have played one more game.

Kaprizov has been a major key for the Wild again this season but especially lately when the team has struggled to score.

Across 65 games this season, Kaprizov has tallied 74 points (39-35=74) and has netted six game-winning goals. The team’s next highest scorer is Kaprizov’s linemate, Mats Zuccarello, who has 59 points (20-39=59), and only Zuccarello and Joel Eriksson Ek have scored at least 20 goals this season, besides Kaprizov.

In light of the news, the team recalled forward Sammy Walker from the Iowa Wild. Walker, 23, has tallied 44 points (24-20=44) in 50 games for Iowa this season and has played in six games for Minnesota this season, recording his first career NHL goal on Dec. 27.

The Wild are back in action Saturday in San Jose.