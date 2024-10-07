Wild signs goalie Wallstedt to two-year contract extension

The Wild signed goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to a two-year, $4.4 million contract extension that begins in the 2025-26 season and goes through the 2026-27 season.

Wallstedt, 21, made three starts for Minnesota during the 2023-24 season, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.01 goals-against average (GAA) and a .897 save percentage (SV%).

For his career, Wallstedt is 40-34-12 in 83 games played over two seasons with Iowa (2022-24).

He was selected by the Wild in the first round (20th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Wild host the Columbus Blue Jackets for the regular-season opener this Thursday at 7 p.m.