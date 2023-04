The Minnesota Wild announced they’ve re-signed forward Frederick Gaudreau to a five-year, $10.5 million contract extension.

Gaudreau, 29, entered Thursday night with 17 goals and 19 assists this season. He also ranks second among Wild forwards with 42 blocked shots.

A native of of Bromont, Quebec, Gaudreau leads the NHL in shootout goals (eight) and ranks tied for third in short-handed goals with four.