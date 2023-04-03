Wild say Shaw suffered torn ACL

The Minnesota Wild will be without forward Mason Shaw for the rest of the year, the team confirmed Monday.

Shaw, who suffered a non-contact injury less than five minutes into Saturday night’s game in Las Vegas, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee, the team says.

Mason Shaw suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in Saturday's game at Vegas and will miss the remainder of this season. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) April 3, 2023

The news comes with just six games left in the regular season for Minnesota.

However, it’s also particularly tough news given Shaw’s injury history — he already worked his way back from three past ACL tears.

The 24-year-old made his NHL debut last year but got his first extended run in the NHL this year, playing in 59 games for Minnesota and tallying 17 points (7-10=17) along the way.

The Wild are back in action Monday night with Vegas coming to town.