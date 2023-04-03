Wild say Shaw suffered torn ACL
The Minnesota Wild will be without forward Mason Shaw for the rest of the year, the team confirmed Monday.
Shaw, who suffered a non-contact injury less than five minutes into Saturday night’s game in Las Vegas, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee, the team says.
The news comes with just six games left in the regular season for Minnesota.
However, it’s also particularly tough news given Shaw’s injury history — he already worked his way back from three past ACL tears.
The 24-year-old made his NHL debut last year but got his first extended run in the NHL this year, playing in 59 games for Minnesota and tallying 17 points (7-10=17) along the way.
The Wild are back in action Monday night with Vegas coming to town.