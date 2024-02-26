Feature + full interviews: Wild rookies Brock Faber, Marco Rossi enjoying lots of success

Wild forward Marco Rossi is tied among rookies for the most goals in the NHL, and Wild defenseman Brock Faber leads all rookies in minutes per game by a wide margin. Those two are a big reason why the Wild are knocking on the door of a playoff spot.

As of Monday morning, the Wild are tied with St. Louis at 62 points. The top two Wild Card spots are occupied by Los Angeles (68 points) and Nashville (66 points). The Wild have 24 games left in the regular season.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson recently spoke with Rossi and Faber to learn how they’ve found the success they’re having so early in their careers. For Rossi, in particular, it’s been a rocky road to get to this point.

Faber is a former Gopher from Maple Grove. So playing for his hometown team makes all this extra special. The Wild acquired him in the Kevin Fiala trade with Los Angeles.

Rossi was the Wild’s 2020 1st round pick.