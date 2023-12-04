Wild full of confidence heading out on four game road trip

The Minnesota Wild will attempt to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

3-0 under new head coach John Hynes, the Wild outscored St. Louis, Nashville, and Chicago, 13-3.

KSTP Sports was at Wild practice on Monday and spoke with Hynes and goalie Filip Gustavsson. Gustavvson will start in net on Tuesday.

***Click the video box above to watch Hynes and Gustavsson meet with reporters***

Tuesday is the start of a four-game road trip that also includes games at Vancouver, Edmonton, and Seattle.

Below is a preview of the game Tuesday vs. Calgary from the Associated Press:

Minnesota Wild (8-10-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (10-11-3, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 8 p.m. Central

Calgary has a 5-4-1 record at home and a 10-11-3 record overall. The Flames have allowed 79 goals while scoring 71 for a -8 scoring differential.

Minnesota is 8-10-4 overall and 3-6-2 in road games. The Wild have a -9 scoring differential, with 69 total goals scored and 78 allowed.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau has four goals and 11 assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has six goals and 20 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Wild: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.