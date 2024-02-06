Wild return to practice after extended break and ready to make playoff push

The Minnesota Wild begin their stretch run with a game Wednesday night at Chicago. After an eight-day break because of their bye week combined with the All-Star break, the Wild were back on the practice ice in St. Paul on Monday morning.

The Wild have 33 regular-season games left, needing a lot of wins to clinch a playoff spot. With 47 points, they’re 13th in the 16-team Western Conference, seven points out of a playoff spot.

KSTP Sports spoke with head coach John Hynes and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury following practice on Monday.

***Click the video box above to hear from Hynes and Fleury***

The Wild are 5-10- in their past 16 games, including back-to-back losses to Nashville and Anaheim before the All-Star Break.

It’s not just the seven points back of a playoff spot that is troublesome for the Wild. It’s also the number of teams that they need to jump above. They are St. Louis, Nashville, Arizona, Calgary, and Seattle.