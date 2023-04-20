Wild return from Dallas and look ahead to continuing series in St. Paul

nbsp;

The Wild landed in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon after losing to Dallas 7-3 Wednesday night, which tied their playoff series at a game a piece heading to St. Paul Friday night.

“We’re looking forward to it, and in the playoffs you have to have a short memory,” said Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon. “Obviously there are things to learn from last game, but you have to put it behind you and look forward to the next one.”

***Click the video box above to hear comments from Dean Evason and Jared Spurgeon***

Puck drop for Game 3 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. in St. Paul. Sunday’s game 4 has a 5:30 p.m. start time. Game 5, if necessary, would return to Dallas on Tuesday.