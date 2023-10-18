Wild recall Sammy Walker, put Goligoski on LTIR

Dealing with a few injuries already, the Minnesota Wild announced a couple of roster moves Wednesday.

The club put defenseman Alex Goligoski on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and recalled forward Sammy Walker from AHL Iowa.

Walker, 24, already played in two games for Iowa this season but made his NHL debut with the Wild on Dec. 10, 2022, at Vancouver. In his stint with Minnesota last year, Walker posted 2 points (1-1=2) in nine games.

With Iowa, Walker led the team last year in goals (27) and power-play goals (9), ranked second in game-winning goals (5) and plus-minus rating (plus-19), fourth in points (48) and T-5th in assists (21). He also ranked second among AHL rookies in game-winning goals, third in goals, T-3rd in power-play goals and plus/minus rating and T-6th in scoring.

The Wild (2-1-0) are back in action Thursday night as the Los Angeles Kings (1-1-1) come to town.