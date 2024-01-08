Wild recall Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa

After a thrilling victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night, the Minnesota Wild have recalled goalie Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa.

The Wild recalled Wallstedt from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and in a corresponding move, reassigned goalie Zane McIntyre to Iowa.

In 20 games with Iowa this season, Wallstedt is 11-9-0 with a 2.54 goals-against-average, .917 save percentage and had two shutouts.

Wallstedt, a first-round pick by the Wild in the 2021 NHL Draft, joins goalies Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson on the roster.

The Wild take on the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. on Monday.