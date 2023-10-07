Wild re-signs Ryan Hartman to 3-year extension

Minnesota Wild right win Ryan Hartman (38) celebrates with teammate Mats Zuccarello. (Associated Press)

Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the club has signed forward Ryan Hartman to a three-year, $12,000,000 contract extension that goes through the 2026-27 season.

Hartman, 29, recorded 37 points (15-22=37), 90 penalty minutes, a plus-seven rating and six game-winning goals in 59 games last season and scored a career-high two shorthanded goals.

The Wild originally signed Hartman to a two-year deal in 2019. He was a first round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013.