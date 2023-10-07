Wild re-signs Ryan Hartman to 3-year extension

Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the club has signed forward Ryan Hartman to a three-year, $12,000,000 contract extension that goes through the 2026-27 season.

Hartman, 29, recorded 37 points (15-22=37), 90 penalty minutes, a plus-seven rating and six game-winning goals in 59 games last season and scored a career-high two shorthanded goals.

The Wild originally signed Hartman to a two-year deal in 2019. He was a first round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013.