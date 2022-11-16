Wild put Fleury on IR, recall McIntyre

The Minnesota Wild took a big hit Wednesday, placing starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long Fleury might be out but with the move to IR, he’ll miss at least the next week.

In his absence, the Wild have recalled 30-year-old Zane McIntyre from the AHL Iowa Wild.

McIntyre is 4-3 with a 3.08 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage with Iowa this season.

Minnesota is back in action Thursday night, opening a seven-game homestand with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. As of Wednesday, the Wild had 16 points and were in fourth place in the Central Division.