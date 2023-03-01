Wild prepare to faceoff with New York Islanders tonight at the X

Jared Spurgeon and Joel Eriksson Ek spoke with the media Tuesday ahead of their game against New York Islanders tonight from the Xcel Energy Center at 7pm.

The Wild head into the game on a hot streak, having earned points in six straight games.

The Islanders come to town with four Minnesotans on the roster: Edina’s Anders Lee, Apple Valley’s Hudson Fasching, Warroad-native Brock Nelson, and Minneapolis-native and former face-of-the-Wild-franchise Zach Parise.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews***

[Note: These interviews were conducted Tuesday morning, before the Wild announced trade acquisitions of Marcus Johansson and Gustav Nyquist]