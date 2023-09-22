Wild open training camp in St. Paul, Kaprizov switches to English

For the first time since leaving the ice after their season-ending loss to the Dallas Stars in the first round of the playoffs last April, the Minnesota Wild reunited Thursday for the first day of training camp ahead of the new season.

Sixty players are in camp, skating in three sessions at the TRIA Rink.

Kirill Kaprizov skates at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul on the first day of Minnesota Wild Training Camp (KSTP/Brian Schroeder)

Many of the training camp skates are open to the public.

The Wild’s first game of the preseason is Sunday at Colorado.