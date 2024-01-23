Wild open three-game homestand leading into All-Star Break

The Minnesota Wild have won two straight games and open a three game homestand Tuesday night before the league wide All-Star Break.

The Wild host the Washington Capitals Tuesday night, after Kirill Kaprizov recorded a hat trick in the Minnesota’s 5-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Wild head coach John Hynes told reporters Tuesday morning that center Freddy Gaudreau will return against the Capitals. Gaudreau missed the last two games with an upper-body injury.

Tuesday’s game against Washington is the second time the Wild have played the Capitals this season. The Capitals won 3-2 in a shootout in the last matchup back in October.

The Wild are 4-5-1 over their last ten games. Their next three games are all home. The Wild host the Capitals Tuesday night, Nashville on Thursday, and Anaheim on Saturday.