Wild open Stanley Cup Playoffs against Dallas Stars

KSTP Sports KSTP
Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) celebrates with defenseman Jonas Brodin (25), defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46), center Sam Steel (13) and center Joel Eriksson Ek after scoring an empty net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 4-2. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

The Minnesota Wild will open the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Dallas Stars. Game one of the first-round match-up is in Dallas on Monday at 8:30 p.m. central.

The Wild went 2-2 against Dallas during the regular season with both wins coming in shootouts.

Wild vs. Stars – 1st round schedule (*if necessary):

  • Game 1 – Wild at Stars – Monday, April 17 (8:30 p.m.)
  • Game 2 – Wild at Stars – Wednesday, April 19 (8:30 p.m.)
  • Game 3 – Stars at Wild – Friday, April 21 (8:30 p.m.)
  • Game 4 – Stars at Wild – Sunday, April 23 (5:30 p.m.)
  • Game 5* – Wild at Stars – Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)
  • Game 6* – Stars at Wild – Friday, April 28 (TBD)
  • Game 7* – Wild at Stars – Sunday, April 30 (TBD)