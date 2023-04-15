Wild open Stanley Cup Playoffs against Dallas Stars

The Minnesota Wild will open the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Dallas Stars. Game one of the first-round match-up is in Dallas on Monday at 8:30 p.m. central.

The Wild went 2-2 against Dallas during the regular season with both wins coming in shootouts.

Wild vs. Stars – 1st round schedule (*if necessary):

Game 1 – Wild at Stars – Monday, April 17 (8:30 p.m.)

Game 2 – Wild at Stars – Wednesday, April 19 (8:30 p.m.)

Game 3 – Stars at Wild – Friday, April 21 (8:30 p.m.)

Game 4 – Stars at Wild – Sunday, April 23 (5:30 p.m.)

Game 5* – Wild at Stars – Tuesday, April 25 (TBD)

Game 6* – Stars at Wild – Friday, April 28 (TBD)

Game 7* – Wild at Stars – Sunday, April 30 (TBD)