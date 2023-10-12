Wild open season Thursday night in St. Paul against defending Eastern Conference champs

Although the Minnesota Twins season ended Wednesday, sports fans can move straight into hockey season on Thursday.

The Minnesota Wild will open the 2023-24 season Thursday night in St. Paul.

After putting up 103 points last season, finishing third in the Central Division, before falling to Dallas in six games in the first round of the playoffs, the Wild are hoping to take a step forward this year despite the roster remaining almost entirely the same.

In the past two weeks, the team handed multi-year extensions to three veteran players, signaling an intent to move forward with the current core while relying on improvements from some of the younger players.

Complete Minnesota Wild Coverage

Thursday will be Minnesota’s first chance to prove that is a sound strategy, with the defending Eastern Conference champions, the Florida Panthers, coming to Xcel Energy Center. The Panthers finished fourth in the Atlantic Division last season, totaling 92 points. They then beat Boston in seven games in the first round of the playoffs, Toronto in five games of the second round and Carolina in four games before falling to Vegas in five games in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Wild is hosting a “green carpet” entrance from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the St. Paul RiverCentre, across the street from Xcel Energy Center. A pregame party is also planned from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at nearby restaurant Herbie’s On The Park before puck drop at 7 p.m.