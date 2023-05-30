Wild name assistant coach Brett McLean new head coach of Iowa Wild

The Minnesota Wild have filled one of the organization’s coaching vacancies and simultaneously created a new opening.

Tuesday, general manager Bill Guerin announced 44-year-old Brett McLean as the new head coach of the Iowa Wild.

McLean has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach for the Minnesota Wild after spending the three prior seasons as an assistant for AHL Iowa.

Now, McLean will lead Minnesota’s AHL affiliate, and the NHL club will need to find a new assistant to fill his spot on head coach Dean Evason’s staff.

McLean replaces Tim Army, who the club fired last month after his fifth season leading the Iowa Wild.