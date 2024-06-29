Wild move up one pick to select Denver’s Zeev Buium in 1st Round of NHL Draft

The Minnesota Wild selected Denver University defenseman Zeev Buium with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the NHL Draft Friday night in Las Vegas.

The Wild traded the 13th overall pick in this year’s draft and their third round pick in the 2025 draft to the Philadelphia Flyers for the 12th pick where they grabbed Buium.

Buium won an NCAA National Championship with the Pioneers at Xcel Energy Center in April. Buium’s older brother, Shai, also played college ice hockey at Denver and was drafted 36th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.