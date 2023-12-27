Wild looking to extend three-game win streak Wednesday night when hosting Detroit

With a three-game win streak and three-day holiday break, the Wild set their sights on the Detroit Red Wings for a Wednesday night game in St. Paul.

On Wednesday morning, KSTP Sports spoke with head coach John Hynes and right wing Ryan Hartman about Hartman’s return, maintaining momentum after the break, and thoughts on the Red Wings.

***Click the video box above to hear full comments from John Hynes and right wing Ryan Hartman***

Minnesota is 15-13-4 overall and 9-4-2 in home games. The Wild are second in league play with 153 total penalties (averaging 4.8 per game).

Detroit is 7-8-1 in road games and 16-14-4 overall. The Red Wings have a +seven scoring differential, with 120 total goals scored and 113 allowed.

Hartman is back, but defensemen Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon remain out, as does forward Mats Zuccarello.