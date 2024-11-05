Wild look to continue hot start against Kings

With 18 points (8-1-2) in their first 11 games, the Minnesota Wild have matched the best start in franchise history.

Forward Kirill Kaprizov has led the charge with 21 points (7 goals, 14 assists). He’s tied with Florida’s Sam Reinhart and Colorado’s Cale Makar for the points lead in the NHL.

Despite the incredible start, Minnesota does not even lead the Central Division. That honor goes to the Winnipeg Jets who are 11-1 (22 points) this season.

The Wild host the Los Angeles Kings (7-3-3, 17 points) Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center.

