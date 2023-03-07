Wild loading up for possible deep playoff run

The Minnesota Wild are playing their best hockey of the season as the playoffs approach and they added four players before the NHL trade deadline who could help them make a deep run the postseason.

Oskar Sundqvist, Marcus Johansson, Gustav Nyquist, and John Klingberg all came over in trades last week. Klingberg made his Wild debut in their 3-0 win in Calgary Saturday night.

“Its a well-oiled team,” Klingberg said following Monday’s practice in St. Paul. “There was a lot of trust out there. Everyone knew where they had to be without the puck.”

Sundqvist had travel problems so he won’t make his Wild debut until Tuesday night against the Flames at Xcel Energy Center.

“Playing against Minnesota a bunch of times, you know how hard and tough they are to play against,” Sundqvist said after his first practice with the Wild on Monday. “Very excited to be here. Hopefully go for a long playoff run.”

The Wild are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and are only three points behind Dallas for first place in the Central Division.