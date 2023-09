Following a 4-3 preseason victory over the Colorado Avalanche, and ahead of the preseason game with the Dallas Stars Tuesday night, the Minnesota Wild held a scrimmage that was open to the public Monday at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

Many of the team’s top stars were on the ice including Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, and Joel Eriksson Ek, as well as newcomer Jujhar Khaira.

***Click the video box above to watch highlights from Monday’s scrimmage***